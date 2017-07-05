Kelly Clarkson, Gaga and Ed Sheeran Stand Up to Bullies

Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga and Ed Sheeran are all standing up against their Twitter bullies.

While some spent their holiday weekend on the beach or watching fireworks, others spent their time shutting bullies down. Kelly Clarkson put one Twitter troll to shame after a caustic comment, leaving her fans truly satisfied. Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran decided to leave Twitter completely in an act of defiance against online bullies. As a result, Lady Gaga took to Sheeran’s defense with a sentimental post of support.