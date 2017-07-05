Climate Lab Explosion Reported at Florida Air Force Base

July 5, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A lab explosion at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida led to some brief evacuations and a base lockdown, but no injuries have been reported. The base is now operating normally.

Eglin officials said on their Twitter account that the explosion happened Wednesday morning at the McKinley Climatic Lab near where methyl chloride was present. Officials said smoke produced by the explosion didn’t contain the gas, which was once widely used as a refrigerant and can cause severe neurological problems in humans.

A “shelter in place” order at the base outside Pensacola was lifted by noon and a nearby public roadway was reopened.

No other details were immediately available. Air Force officials are investigating.

The lab has chambers in which any climatic environment in the world can be simulated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen