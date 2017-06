With the help of a family friend, a 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl with disabilities cut nearly six inches of her hair off to help young kids fighting cancer.

Ava Bowman has undergone 10 surgeries in here mere 10 years of life. Through it all, Ava has come out stronger and more compassionate. Ava decided she wanted to cut off her long locks out of love. She said she did it, “because I wanted to help other people who have cancer.”

This little girl is a superhero!