The Latest: Feds Send 20 More ATF Agents to Chicago

June 30, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Chicago
CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on a local and federal initiative to curb gun violence in Chicago (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office says the city welcomes the 20 additional federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms who have been sent to help combat the city’s rampant gun violence.

Adam Collins made his comments after President Donald Trump tweeted Friday morning that “Crime and killings in Chicago have reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help.”

Collins said in an email that the mayor’s office has for months said it would welcome additional federal support and that city police have made progress even “without any of the new resources from the federal government we requested.”

Police figures show that the number of shooting incidents and victims have dropped from last year, although the number of shooting deaths is basically the same.

___

6:50 a.m.

Chicago police and federal agents are collaborating in an initiative to stem the flow of illegal guns in the city as part of efforts to curb rampant violence.

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that “Crime and killings in Chicago have reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help.”

His tweet came ahead of an announcement by Chicago police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives about the Chicago Crime Gun Strike Force. The Chicago Sun-Times reports 20 additional ATF agents have been sent to Chicago.

Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in a statement “we are foundationally changing the way we fight crime in Chicago.”

State police, intelligence analysts and state and federal prosecutors will target illegal guns and repeat gun offenders.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen