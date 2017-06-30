Ted Cruz Poses With Cubs Owner Tom Ricketts And They Look Like Identical

June 30, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: celebrity look alikes, ted cruz, tom ricketts

CBS Local– The internet has discovered that Senator Ted Cruz has yet another high-profile look alike, and at this point it feels like he’s doing it on purpose.

Sen. Cruz’s newest doppelganger is Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts. The politician was congratulating the Cubs owner on their World Series win last fall and the two decided to pose for a picture and put it on social media.

But look at the picture: similar suit, shirt and tie combos punctuated by the same pose and smile.

The internet had some fun with it, then Sen. Cruz joined in on the jokes.

Many have said that Sen. Cruz also looks like Duke basketball player Grayson Allen, the grandfather on The Munsters, the Tin Man from the Wizard of Oz and many more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen