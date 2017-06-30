Send Vibrators to Representatives to Help Save Planned Parenthood

A sex toy company wants you to send your representative a vibrator… to save Planned Parenthood.

For $15 they’ll send a vibrator and educational pamphlet, with a message that reads: ‘Access to health care is not up for debate.’ (75% of the proceeds will got to Planned Parenthood)

Unbound founder Polly Rodriguez launched the campaign after learning that Iowa would lose four Planned Parenthoods.

Rodriguez stated, “When we actually started to see them move to defund it, I remember feeling all of a sudden like we really need to raise awareness.”

Supporters can choose any Congress-member, but Rodriguez says she specifically wants Ted Cruz, Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan.