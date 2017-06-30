Over 11,000 People Will Be Hospitalized Because of Fireworks on July 4th

June 30, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: 4th of July

Fireworks are beautiful. Millions of people around the country will watch them this July 4, but some choose to launch their own, which can be pretty dangerous.

According to the Consumer Products Safety Commission, fireworks accidents sent more than 11,000 Americans to emergency rooms last year, two-thirds of them in the weeks before and after the July 4th holiday. The commission said 250 people, on average, end up in the ER with fireworks-related injuries every day in the month around July 4th.the best fireworks in the world for new years 2016 Over 11,000 People Will Be Hospitalized Because of Fireworks on July 4th

Have fun, but please enjoy safely!

 

