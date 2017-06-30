Over 11,000 People Will Be Hospitalized Because of Fireworks on July 4th

Fireworks are beautiful. Millions of people around the country will watch them this July 4, but some choose to launch their own, which can be pretty dangerous.

According to the Consumer Products Safety Commission, fireworks accidents sent more than 11,000 Americans to emergency rooms last year, two-thirds of them in the weeks before and after the July 4th holiday. The commission said 250 people, on average, end up in the ER with fireworks-related injuries every day in the month around July 4th.

Have fun, but please enjoy safely!