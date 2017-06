Crayola has the blues — five, to be exact.

The iconic crayon maker left it to fans to come up with a name for a new blue crayon replacing the recently retired color dandelion. After receiving nearly 90,000 submissions, Crayola narrowed it down to five names for the crayon based on a pigment discovered in 2009.

Scientists at Oregon State University accidentally discovered the brilliant blue hue while experimenting with materials for use in electronics.