Cost of Concealed Weapons Permits Goes Down in Florida

June 30, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The fee to apply or renew concealed weapons permits in Florida is going down $5.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam — whose agency is in charge of concealed carry permits — announced the change Thursday.

As of July 1, it will cost people $55 for a permit and $55 to renew. This is the third time Putnam has reduced the fees on concealed weapons permits.

Within the last year, the department received nearly 450,000 concealed weapon applications. The permits are good for seven years.

According to the department’s website, as of May 31, there were 1.7 million concealed weapons permits in Florida.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen