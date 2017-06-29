Your July 4th Party Needs These Rocket Jello Shots

These red, white, and blue layered shots are sure to impress.
Follow the steps below or watch the video above to make your own Rocket Jello Shots!
Add Berry Blue Jell-O to Hot Water and Stir
Add Cherry Jell-O to Hot Water and Stir
Add Milk & Geletin to Bowl
Add Milk, Sugar & Vanilla to Pot on Stove & Warm
Add Stove Mixture to Mixture of Milk & Gelatin & Stir
Add Vodka to All Mixtures
In Plastic Shot Glasses, Layer Blue Jell-O, Refrigerate for 15 Minutes
Add Milk Layer, Refrigerate for 15 Minutes
Add Red Jell-O Layer, Refrigerate for 2 Hours
Top Off with Sparkler Candle
Cheers to ‘Murica!