Social Media Post About Near-Shooting Gets Deputy Fired

June 29, 2017 3:25 PM
Filed Under: Largo

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy who wrote on social media about “almost” shooting someone and followed it with “lol” has been fired.

In a news release, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office said 23-year-old Deputy Austen Callus admitted to putting the post on Snapchat on Sunday. He was fired Thursday, while still on probationary status.

The post came to light after it was shared by a Facebook user. The post says: “Nothing like almost shooting someone to set your head right lol.”

It’s unclear what it was referring to. Gross said no further information would be available until the investigation is complete.

