Say It Isn’t So! The Truth Behind Flavored Sparkling Water

June 29, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: Health

So, you kicked soda to the curb and replaced it flavored sparkling water. Life is good and you are so much healthier, right? Apparently not.

Turns out that sparkling flavored water may not be so great for you. A spokesperson for the Dental Association explained. Apparently, the combination of fizzy water and flavoring makes the drink more acidic, causing your teeth to erode. Erosion then leads to cavities.

However, there is hope! Experts suggest keeping your flavored carbonated water intake to once a day and following that with a good swish of regular H20.

 

