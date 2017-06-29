PETA Asks Why People Eat Bacon And Twitter, Senator Orrin Hatch Respond In Kind

June 29, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: Bacon, Orrin Hatch, PETA

CBS Local– On Thursday PETA asked Twitter why anyone would eat bacon, and as you may have guessed, many responded, including Republican Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah.

Sen. Hatch didn’t just provide his ‘best argument’ as PETA requested, but decided to use actions to prove his point in a not-so-subtle jab at the animal rights group.

The initial PETA tweet has caused a bit of a stir, unsurprisingly considering how popular bacon is in America. Sen. Hatch wasn’t the only person to respond with his best arguments.

Bacon has become even more popular among American consumers in recent years and in January pork belly prices rose by 20 percent as supply dwindled and demand for bacon soared.

So while PETA may be fighting the good fight and trying to protect animals, bacon keeps growing in popularity and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

