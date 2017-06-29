How to Party This Summer Without Ruining Your Diet

Great weather, great company, great food — it’s easy to get caught up in the moment when you go to a summer party. Try the tips in the video or written below to enjoy the fun without overindulging.

Keep Busy | Hold a glass of water to mimic the feeling of drinking or chew gum to avoid snacking.

Beware of the Buffet | Overfilling your plate leads to overeating.

Know You Water Ratio | You know this rule… drink 3 glasses of water for every alcoholic drink.

Fill Up Before the Fun| Eat a balanced meal with protein and healthy fats, and you’ll be too full to overindulge.

With these tips, the summer party will never stop!