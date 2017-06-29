Chris Paul HATED Doc & Austin Rivers

Drama! Rumor has it the tension between Chris Paul and Doc Rivers started as soon as the Clippers acquired Doc’s son Austin Rivers, who everyone seemed to dislike.

If you remember, Chris Paul and Doc Rivers once had an amazing relationship but that started to deteriorate rapidly after the Clippers acquired Austin Rivers. Several members of the team thought Austin acted entitled because his father was both the coach and president of Basketball Operations. Paul felt Doc treated Austin more favorably than others.

