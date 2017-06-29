Best Produce Stands in Tampa Bay

Picture this: you’re in need of some fresh tomatoes and basil for Sunday dinner. You walk into the icy grocery store, grab an empty basket and head to the produce section. Among the wreckage of picked through fruits and veggies, you find a tomato begging to be taken away from this dreadful place. It look beaten and worn, but you decide to adopt the forlorn food and take it home. Sunday dinner fell victim to the bad tomato. With the help of this list curated by some of our friends at CW44, Sunday dinner will never encounter this travesty again. We present you with the Best Produce Stand in Tampa Bay.

Tommy’s Fresh Produce

(Suggested by Derek H. from Land O’ Lakes)

Clearwater – 410 N Belcher Rd.

Clearwater, FL 33765

727.447.0706

yelp.com

Their vast selection makes Tommy’s Fresh Produce a destination for those in the market for something unique. They have a great variety of fruits, veggies, honey and sweets. They have an exotic selection of spices and peppers. The best part; they’re very reasonably priced!

VGP Produce

(Suggested by Vanessa R. from Tampa Palms)

St. Pete –7925 38th Ave N Ste 5

St. Pete, FL 33710

facebook.com

VGP Produce is a fruits and veggies stand tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the Tyrone area. They offer weekly specials on their ever-fresh produce, and provide and great selection of organic products. Click on the link above to their Facebook page to learn about this week’s specials.

Saturday Morning Market

(Suggested by Art D. from St. Pete)

Downtown St. Pete –100 1st Street S.E.

St. Pete, FL 33701

saturdaymorningmarket.com

The Saturday Morning Market has become a staple in St. Petersburg. Though it is only open from October-May, it offers a variety of local produce, crafts and music. Customers of the market have the opportunity to buy produce directly from local growers, guaranteeing freshness and quality.

South Tampa Fresh Market

(Suggested by Tara W. from South Tampa)

Tampa –4807 South Himes Avenue

Tampa, FL33611

offthesidewalk.com

South Tampa Fresh Market is unique in many ways. First and foremost, it is air conditioned, which is a huge plus here in Florida. Second, it is centrally located in South Tampa, making it easily accessible. The prices are very competitive and they offer a great section.

Bearss Groves

(Suggested by Tony D. from North Tampa)

Tampa – 14316 Lake Magdalene Blvd

Tampa, FL 33618

bearssgroves.com

Nestled among new housing developments and fast food restaurants lives a produce stand that offers suburbanites a glimmer of hope. Bearss Groves is known for their fresh squeezed orange juice and large produce. One reviewer said, “This place is perfect for young people on a budget. I get the best produce in town for the lowest prices! Most is local and all is fresh and delicious, I’ll rarely anywhere else now, I’m spoiled.”

Forbes Road Produce

(Suggested by Val P. from South Tampa)

Plant City –1608 Branch Forbes Rd

Plant City, FL 33566

813.759.2629

facebook.com

Forbes Road Produce is located right off of I-4 in Plant City and, in true Plant City form, it is known for strawberries. They are famous for selling a flat of big, juicy strawberries for $10 when in-season. Forbes Road is a very seasonal produce stand, specializing in the freshest fruits and veggies throughout the year.

Sunday dinner will never be the same!

Share your favorite produce stands with us in the comments below or on Facebook & Twitter!