The 3 Most Annoying Trends of 2017 That Need to Die

June 28, 2017 2:30 PM
Filed Under: trends

Just when we got dabbing, Pokémon Go and the Mannequin Challenge out our systems, 2017 came along with even more annoying fads.

You can’t swing a dead Hatchimal without hitting some unicorn playing with a fidget spinner. The List’s Jared Cotter is took a look at this year’s trends that need to die already.

Fidget Spinner | Brought in to this world to ease anxiety, this annoying contraption has become a money-making gadget online.

screen shot 2017 06 28 at 2 21 34 pm The 3 Most Annoying Trends of 2017 That Need to Die

Bad Movie Remakes | From ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 86’ (or whatever number their on) to the TV show-turned movie Baywatch, we’ve had enough of the reboots.

screen shot 2017 06 28 at 2 22 59 pm The 3 Most Annoying Trends of 2017 That Need to Die

Peak Unicorn | There’s unicorn toast, unicorn hair, unicorn shows, unicorn drinks… the list goes on and on and on and on. Unicorns are cute, but maybe we should go back to the time when unicorns were considered mythical and imaginary!

screen shot 2017 06 28 at 2 24 50 pm The 3 Most Annoying Trends of 2017 That Need to Die

What are your thoughts on these trends?

