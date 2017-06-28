Man Hit and Killed by Train in Florida

It's a Date | July 2017 Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It's a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!

Movie Review: War for the Planet of the ApesBesides the unbelievable effects bringing the apes to life in War for the Planet of the Apes, Matt Reeves presents a beautifully shot film with great Easter Eggs and music that harken back to the original 1968 Planet of the Apes film that serves as a solid ending to this Apes trilogy.