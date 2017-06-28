Can Exercise Improve Your Love Life?

New research reveals a surprising benefit to enlisting regular exercise into your life, improving your sex life!

Now that we’ve got your attention, here are the facts. Studies show that in men a regular exercise regimen appears to act as a natural Viagra lowering the risk of erectile dysfunction. In one study, sedentary middle-aged men participated in a vigorous exercise program for nine months reported more frequent sexual activity, improved sexual function and greater satisfaction.

In women who participated, results show increased sexual, desire and satisfaction for those who exercised regularly versus women who were sedentary.

Moral of the story? Get moving, people!