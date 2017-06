Salads are considered one of the healthiest meals right..? It doesn’t matter what’s on it, it’s always going to be healthy.. right?

WRONG… unfortunately not all salads are created equal and just because it’s a salad doesn’t mean it is healthy.

Here’s a few mistakes that you may be making:

Too little or too much protein. Not enough veggie variety. Too little or too much fat. Skipping starch. Not enough seasoning.

