Undercover Video Shows CNN Producer Criticizing Russia Coverage

June 27, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: CNN

Just one day after three CNN staffers resigned over a retracted story about Russia, the network has been hit with an undercover video from a right-wing watchdog group.

The video claims to show a CNN producer criticizing his own network for its coverage of Trump’s collusion with Russia. In the video, supervising producer John Bonifield is heard saying that Trump is “probably right” to accuse cable news, and CNN in particular, of pursuing a “witch hunt” against him and his administration.

The video above explains.

