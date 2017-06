Are fidget spinners safe? Find out how to test if the fidget spinner is a choking hazard for your child, and how to manage them properly.

Fidget spinner are all the rage right now, but are they safe for kids. The Good Housekeeping Institute tested them to find out. Fidget spinner shave small pieces and might break off and can become a choking hazard to children. Multiple children have gone to the hospital after swallowing the parts.