Ransomware Attack Hits Computers Worldwide: $300 Demanded To Decrypt

June 27, 2017 4:27 PM
Filed Under: Cyber Attack

CBS Local– A ransomware attack has been reported across Europe as well as a few cases in the United States and India, according to The Hill.

The cyber attack is reported to be a variant of the Petya ransomware, though it’s not conclusive. Windows computers are affected and the ransom is set at $300 for the computer to be decrypted. Dave Kennedy, founder of TrustedSec, tweeted that 5,000 computers were infected within a ten minute period.

The American pharmaceutical company Merck announced that it was hit by the attacks. Ukraine was the first to report these attacks, as the National Bank of Ukraine released a statement.

“This morning the National Bank of Ukraine has warned banks and other financial market participants about an external hacker attack on the websites of some Ukrainian banks, as well as commercial and public enterprises,” the statement read. “As a result of these cyber-attacks, banks were forced to restrict the functionality of services provided to customers.”

The bank assured its customers that security has been heightened.

“As for now the security measures have been enhanced in the banking sector in order to confront hacker attacks and restore access to all services in standard mode,” the statement read.

