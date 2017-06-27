No-Bake Red, White and Blueberry Pie (Perfect for 4th of July)

Shay Shull, author of “Mix-and-Match Mama Kids in the Kitchen,” is helped by her 8-year-old daughter Kensington as she demonstrates how to make a Fourth of July treat: no-bake red, white and blueberry pie.

-Ingredients:

Crust:

1½ cups crushed vanilla wafer cookies (about 20)

6 tablespoons butter, melted

Filling:

One 3-ounce box instant vanilla pudding

1 cup milk

One 21-ounce can strawberry pie filling

Assembly:

Whipped cream or frozen whipped topping, thawed

Fresh blueberries

-Preparation:

For the crust:

Pulse the cookies in your food processor until they are finely ground. Add the melted butter and pulse until it’s all combined. Remove the mixture and pat into a pie plate. Make sure you pat it up the sides as well as across the bottom. Freeze it for about an hour before filling.

For the filling:

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the dry vanilla pudding mix and milk, then let sit for about 2 minutes. Whisk in the strawberry pie filling until they are just combined. Remove the crust from the freezer and pour in the strawberry pudding mixture. Cover and refrigerate the pie at least 4 hours and up to 2 days.

To assemble:

Remove the pie from the fridge and garnish with a little whipped cream and some fresh blueberries.