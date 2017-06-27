It’s a Date | July 2017

Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It’s a Date! is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!

July, 2017

Light Up Tampa Bay 4 th of July Channelside Celebration | Tuesday, July 4th, 6p-12a Head to Channelside on for live music, entertainment, family-friendly activities and a 4 th of July fireworks display! More info: 813area.com

Tuesday, July 4th, 6p-12a Build A Better World Comic Workshop | Monday, July 3rd, 2p-3p At John F. Germany The Hive – Arts Center in Tampa, teens have the opportunity to create a character and devise a story on how their hero could help better our community. They provide the supplies. More info: hcplc.org

Monday, July 3rd, 2p-3p Cult Classic Summer Movie Series: The Rock Horror Picture Show | Thursday, July 6th, 7p Head to the Dali Museum for a film on the lawn. $10 admission, food trucks on site and craft beers sold More info: thedali.org

Thursday, July 6th, 7p Rock the Park 7 Year Anniversary | Thursday, July 6th, 6:30p-9p Brokenmold Entertainment & Tampa’s Downtown host a FREE monthly music series showcasing musical talents of all genres in Curtis Hixon Park. More info: facebook.com

| Thursday, July 6th, 6:30p-9p Brews and Bites Food Truck Rally | Friday, July 14th, 6p-11p Sail Pavilion at the Tampa Convention Center The Sail hosts a Brews & Bites Food Truck Rally. Brews & Bites features live entertainment and a fleet of Tampa’s favorite food trucks. More info: tampasdowntown.com

Friday, July 14th, 6p-11p America II Extreme Mud Wars | Saturday, July 15th, 10a-4p On Spa Beach Park in St. Pete, teams of 6-10 will compete in 8 events filled with MUD & WATER, for the highest overall score. Beer sales and a portion of registration fees benefit great local charities. More info: extrememudwars.com

| Saturday, July 15th, 10a-4p St. Pete Coffee Tour | Saturday, July 22, 9am $20 per person gets your 3 hours, 3 coffee shops and lots of coffee. More info: visitstpeteclearwater.com

| Saturday, July 22, 9am Kids Day | Sunday, July 23rd, 10a-3p This FREE event at the Tampa Convention Center is a day of fun with interactive games, education stations, story time, face painting, crafts and a special meet and greet with Jane the Virgin’s’ Jenna Ortega. More info: wild941.com

| Sunday, July 23rd, 10a-3p Friday Concerts in the Park | Head to Water Works Park in Tampa every Friday at 7p for FREE concerts. Concessions will be available from The Original Westshore Pizza Truck and Just Desserts Ice Cream Truck. Leashed dogs allowed. More info: www.tampasdowntown.com

Be sure to check our It’s a Date posts monthly so you never miss an event! Share your upcoming event with us at itsadatetampa@gmail.com.