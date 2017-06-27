How Senate Bill Would Break Trump’s Biggest Health Care Promises

President Donald Trump said his health care would be better and cheaper than Obamacare, but that’s not how things seem to be turning out.

Based on the president’s previous statements, he promised people would enjoy lower premiums and deductibles. A replacement would cover everybody, including those with pre-existing conditions. There would be no cuts to Medicaid. Now, as Senate Republicans finalize their legislation, the question is: Does the bill keep the President’s promises?

The video above gives a breakdown of what changes we could expect from the Senate Bill.