Fun Ways To Spend The Summer

No matter where you live, summer is the perfect time to spend with friends and family and above all get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine.

Here are some fun ways to spend the rest of the summer:

EAT

Food is always a treat, try making your own ice cream.

BIKE WITH FRIENDS

Get active, get social and enjoy the warm weather.

SHOP TILL YOU DROP

Make a big deal out of shopping for school supplies.

STARE AT THE STARS

Savor the warm evening, grab a blanket and look for constellations.

FINISH A PROJECT

Whether it’s a fence, birdhouse or a tree house… get your kids involved.

GO FISHING

An oldie, but a goodie — Take the family out for a day.

WATER SPORTS

If you live near a lake, go tubing, it’s fun for all.

PARTY

Have an end of the Summer bash and invite friends.