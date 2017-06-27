Fun Ways To Spend The Summer

No matter where you live, summer is the perfect time to spend with friends and family and above all get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine.
Here are some fun ways to spend the rest of the summer:
EAT
Food is always a treat, try making your own ice cream.
BIKE WITH FRIENDS
Get active, get social and enjoy the warm weather.
SHOP TILL YOU DROP
Make a big deal out of shopping for school supplies.
STARE AT THE STARS
Savor the warm evening, grab a blanket and look for constellations.
FINISH A PROJECT
Whether it’s a fence, birdhouse or a tree house… get your kids involved.
GO FISHING
An oldie, but a goodie — Take the family out for a day.
WATER SPORTS
If you live near a lake, go tubing, it’s fun for all.
PARTY
Have an end of the Summer bash and invite friends.