Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and Google Partner to Fight Terrorism

Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and Google have teamed up to form the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism. The quartet of tech giants revealed the news today, saying they are all searching for ways to make “a greater impact on the threat of terrorist content online.” The reveal also comes as world governments, including Britain and Prime Minister Theresa May, call for “international agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning.” Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and Google previously partnered earlier this year to create an “industry database of “hashes” — unique digital “fingerprints” — which will hold violent content removed from their services.