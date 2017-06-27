Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and Google Partner to Fight Terrorism

June 27, 2017 12:58 PM

Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and Google have teamed up to form the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism. The quartet of tech giants revealed the news today, saying they are all searching for ways to make “a greater impact on the threat of terrorist content online.” The reveal also comes as world governments, including Britain and Prime Minister Theresa May, call for “international agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning.” Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and Google previously partnered earlier this year to create an “industry database of “hashes” — unique digital “fingerprints” — which will hold violent content removed from their services.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen