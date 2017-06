These are the kinds of things unicorns dream about… introducing the Cotton Candy Ice Cream Burrito!

This sweet treat is easier to make than you may imagine. Follow the steps below or watch the video above.

Scoop Birthday Cake, Cookies and Cream and Red Velvet Halo Top Ice Cream

Place a Layer of Cotton Candy on Plate, Flatten with Wax Paper

Remove Wax Paper, Place Three Ice Cream Scoops on Top of Cotton Candy

Sprinkle with “Unicorn Sugar”

Fold in Sides and Wrap Up

Will you give this a try?