Leaked: Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber’s SECRET Duet Song ‘Steal Our Love’

June 26, 2017 2:06 PM
Filed Under: Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez

For YEARS now, we’ve heard rumors about a Justin Bieber/Selena Gomez collaboration.

We’ve read the whispers on twitter and we’ve even heard samples of their voices together, but it never really sounded authentic. True blue Jelena fans just haven’t been able to let the possibility of a collab go. Well, there’s new evidence to suggest that the song DOES exist!

DrewsLeaks, a SoundCloud account known for leaking tracks, claims to have an unfinished track called ‘Steal Our Love,’ recorded sometime around 2013/2014. Of course, the track has ‘mysteriously’ been deleted off of the account.

What do you think is going on here?

