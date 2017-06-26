Chance The Rapper Wins Humanitarian Award

June 26, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: Chance the rapper

Rapper and philanthropist Chance the Rapper was awarded the Humanitarian Award at the BET Awards this weekend.

Chance earned the award for the community work he does in his hometown Chicago, IL. He received the award along with a pre-taped message from Former US First Lady, Michelle Obama. In the video, Mrs. Obama told Chance he was an “outstanding role model.” Chance then told the audience, “my God doesn’t make mistakes and I like to think he puts this immense pressure on me to see how I react.”

Congrats, Chance!

