Beyonce Makes FIRST Statement Since Birth of Twins at BET Awards

June 26, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: Beyonce

Obviously Beyonce has been laying low since the birth, but she did kind of re-emerge last night for the BET Awards.

Queen Bey gave birth to her twins two weeks ago, but as they were born premature, she and her family have been laying low. However, as the singer won the Viewers Choice Award for her album Lemonade, she penned a speech to thank her fans. Chloe and Halle delivered the message on behalf of Beyonce. Bey wrote,

“This has been a journey of love, of celebrating our culture, honoring the past and approaching the present and future with hope and resolve.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Carter family and those new babies!

