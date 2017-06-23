Move Over Fidget Spinner, The Toothpick Crossbow Is Now Terrifying Parents

June 23, 2017 4:34 PM
Filed Under: toys

CBS Local– Fidget spinners are old news in China; it’s all about the toothpick crossbow now.

The toothpick crossbow is exactly what it sounds like. Kids can shoot sharpened toothpicks that can pierce apples and even lightbulbs, which has obviously made the product a top safety concern for parents.

Time is reporting that cities of Chengdu, Kunming and Harbin in China have all banned the toy, while parents are hoping for a country-wide ban.

Could the toothpick crossbow make its way to mainstream America? It’s possible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen