Ron Howard Brought On to Direct Han Solo Film

June 22, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Ron Howard

Oscar-winning director Ron Howard has been officially brought in to head the new Star Wars spinoff, a film that follows the adventures of smuggler Han Solo.

“At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago,” explained Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm president. “With that in mind, we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.”

Howard replaces previous directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller after they were fired by Lucasfilm for “creative differences.”

