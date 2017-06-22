Nationwide Hummus Recall Issued Over Listeria Concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A brand of hummus sold nationwide is being recalled due to a potential listeria contamination.

According to the FDA, House of Thaller is recalling 10-ounce packages of hummus with pine nut topping.

The product was distributed from April 18 through June 13 in the United States. It was distributed in Canada on April 20. It

The affected products were sold at Target, Walmart and other retailers under the following names:

Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus, Pine Nuts – clear lid edge

Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping – white or beige striped lid edge

Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts – solid black lid edge

While no illnesses have been reported, listeria can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also be fatal for young children, the elderly or people with weakened immune systems.