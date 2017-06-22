Nationwide Hummus Recall Issued Over Listeria Concerns

June 22, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: Hummus, Listeria

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A brand of hummus sold nationwide is being recalled due to a potential listeria contamination.

According to the FDA, House of Thaller is recalling 10-ounce packages of hummus with pine nut topping.

The product was distributed from April 18 through June 13 in the United States. It was distributed in Canada on April 20. It

The affected products were sold at Target, Walmart and other retailers under the following names:

  • Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus, Pine Nuts – clear lid edge
  • Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping – white or beige striped lid edge
  • Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts – solid black lid edge

While no illnesses have been reported, listeria can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also be fatal for young children, the elderly or people with weakened immune systems.

For more information and a complete list of the recalled products, visit the FDA’s website here.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen