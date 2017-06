This lovable pup is a miracle-worker!

Andy Szasz was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia and placed in a medically induced coma after overcoming bowel cancer. Andy’s wife, Estelle, brought Andy’s dog, Teddy, to the hospital to help with her husband’s recovery. However, Teddy did so much more.

Teddy helped Andy come out of a medically induced coma three days early! As a result, the RSPCA awarded Teddy with this year’s Animal Award.

Teddy wins our Good Boy award, as well 🙂