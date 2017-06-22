Canadian Sniper Reportedly Breaks Record For Longest Confirmed Kill

June 22, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: Counter Terrorism, Iraq, isis

CBS Local– According to reports, the world has a new world record for longest confirmed kill. A Canadian sniper from Joint Task Force 2 gunned down an ISIS militant from 3,540 meters — roughly two miles away — and the shot took 10 seconds to reach its target.

The Globe And Mail are reporting that the shot was caught on camera and has been independently verified. The previous record was a mile and a half — or 2,475 meters — by British soldier Craig Harrison in Afghanistan.

“The Canadian Special Operations Command can confirm that a member of Joint Task Force 2 successfully hit a target at 3,540 meters,” the forces said in a statement, via The Globe And Mail. “For operational security reasons and to preserve the safety of our personnel and our coalition partners we will not discuss precise details on when and how this incident took place.”

“The shot in question actually disrupted a Daesh [Islamic State] attack on Iraqi security forces,” an anonymous military source that The Globe And Mail quoted. “Instead of dropping a bomb that could potentially kill civilians in the area, it is a very precise application of force, and because it was so far away, the bad guys didn’t have a clue what was happening.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen