Pimple-Popping Videos Have Become a Trend

Yes. Yes. YESSSSS! 👏🏼 A beautiful woman with REAL results. With consistent use you TOO can use the SLMD Acne System to find your best skin yet! ✌🏼❤️💥 Get the 60-day Acne System ONLY on SLMDskincare.com (link in bio!) "I went out on a whim and purchased the 60-day SLMD Kit thinking that I should give it some time to work. I am so stunned and so incredibly grateful that after only a week and a half my skin is clearer than it has been in years! My husband and I have been going through several different fertility treatments that have been sending my hormones in every direction. Unfortunately, my skin is what is suffering the most from this. My confidence has also been at an all time low. With me working retail and being in front of people all day It has been draining! I feared that I wasn't going to feel like myself ever again. It is an absolute dream that my face would ever be this clear and in such a short time! So Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! For this amazing product!!! I can't wait to see what else it does for my skin." #SLMDskincare #BeforeAndAfter

A post shared by Sandra Lee, MD Dermatology (@drpimplepopper) on May 7, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT