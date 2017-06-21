Pimple-Popping Videos Have Become a Trend

Dr. Pimple Popper is the reason you can’t handle scrolling through your Instagram feed anymore!
California-based dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD Dermatology, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, has single-handedly taken over Instafeeds with countless clips of deep-rooted blackheads being popped, giant, pus-spewing cysts, and surgery-level lipoma extractions, pimple-popping (and watching pimple-popping) has reached an all time high.
Visit her IG at your own risk! This stuff is pretty gross and not easy to watch, but for some reason, people can’t stop watching! What do you think?