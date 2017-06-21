Lucy Hale Forced to Apologize for Fat-Shaming HERSELF

Lucy Hale apologizes after fat-shaming… herself!

You taught me to have soul. I love you daddy. A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

Hale shared a photo of herself with her dad for Fathers Day on Sunday (photo above, captioned has since been changed). She wrote in the caption, “You taught me to have soul, I love you daddy.” She added, then promptly deleted, “Ugh, I was so fat.” Fans weren’t having it, and Lucy was forced to address the issue.

The backlash was severe. So severe, in fact, that Hale had to turn the comment section of the photo OFF. She did reply with an apology.

Sometimes I forget that people are watching everything I do and I say things I don't mean. I'm extremely sorry if my comment about my weight — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 20, 2017

Offended anyone. Sometimes we can be our own worst enemy. I know people look up to me and I should be way more aware of what I say sometimes — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 20, 2017

Let’s take this as an opportunity and learn to be nicer to ourselves!