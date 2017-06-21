Lucy Hale Forced to Apologize for Fat-Shaming HERSELF

June 21, 2017 2:31 PM
Filed Under: lucy hale

 Lucy Hale apologizes after fat-shaming… herself!

You taught me to have soul. I love you daddy.

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Hale shared a photo of herself with her dad for Fathers Day on Sunday (photo above, captioned has since been changed). She wrote in the caption, “You taught me to have soul, I love you daddy.” She added, then promptly deleted, “Ugh, I was so fat.” Fans weren’t having it, and Lucy was forced to address the issue.

The backlash was severe. So severe, in fact, that Hale had to turn the comment section of the photo OFF. She did reply with an apology.

Let’s take this as an opportunity and learn to be nicer to ourselves!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen