Wonder Woman has started a new trend… a very dangerous trend.

#wonderwoman showing us how to be a pretty princess and a force to be reckoned with. #WWgotyourback challenge: accepted! A post shared by Hayley Kohler (@hayleykohler) on Jun 13, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

During the new film, Wonder Woman hides a sword in the back of her evening dress. So naturally, we mere mortals want to be just like her! Bryan Forrest, host of Anime Expo, and Kim Horcher, host of Nerd Alert, decided to give the ol’ ‘sword down the dress bit’ a go. Check it out in the video above.