Florida Man Fatally Stabbed After Confrontation on I-95

June 21, 2017 9:07 AM
Filed Under: Florida
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 26-year-old Florida man was fatally stabbed during a confrontation with two men whose car was hit as they traveled on Interstate 95.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the two brothers are being questioned following the Tuesday afternoon confrontation that began when their car was sideswiped as they drove south on I-95 near West Palm Beach.

Sgt. Tony Kingery said during a news conference that the brothers got into a confrontation with the driver of the car that hit them. One of the brothers had a knife and stabbed the man, who had a gun in his possession. Authorities say there’s no indication the gun was fired.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

No arrests had been made late Tuesday. The investigation continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen