Florida Man Fatally Stabbed After Confrontation on I-95

The Florida Highway Patrol says the two brothers are being questioned following the Tuesday afternoon confrontation that began when their car was sideswiped as they drove south on I-95 near West Palm Beach.

Sgt. Tony Kingery said during a news conference that the brothers got into a confrontation with the driver of the car that hit them. One of the brothers had a knife and stabbed the man, who had a gun in his possession. Authorities say there’s no indication the gun was fired.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

No arrests had been made late Tuesday. The investigation continues.