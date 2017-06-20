The Takeover: Transformers and Hardy

June 20, 2017 7:00 PM
Filed Under: movie reviews, T.M. Powell Film Critic, The Takeover with T.M. Powell

On this edition of The Takeover with T.M. Powell, Michael Bay trolls T.M. again with his treatment of the Autobots in Transformers: The Last Knight. T.M. also discusses the big news that Sony’s Spiderverse film, which includes the solo Venom film starring Tom Hardy will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Check out the video to get T.M.’s take on Venom, The Spiderverse, Grimlock and the breaking news concerning the Han Solo spinoff film.

Full Review – Transformers: The Last Knight

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!

