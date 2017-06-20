Disney Characters Surprise Deaf Child with Sign Language

June 20, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: disney

This deaf boy’s special moment at Disneyland will make your day!

Olive Crest, a nonprofit that provides safe homes, counseling, and education for abused, neglected, and at-risk children, took a trip to Disneyland and discovered that magic is real. In the video above, you see a 2-year-old boy communicate with Pluto in sign language. Pluto responds, followed by Minnie and Mickey, in sign language.

The characters were not informed of the child’s condition prior, but responded in the best way possible!

