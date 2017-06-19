Study Looks Into Why The Name Of A Vegetable Makes A Difference

June 19, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: study, Vegetables

According to a recent study, labeling food with indulgent words may help adults consume more vegetables.

The study, published in the medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine, found that giving vegetables words like “dynamite,” “sweet sizzlin'” and “tangy,” caused more students and staff at Stanford University to eat more vegetables at lunch, despite there being no difference in the way the vegetable was prepared.

Those involved in the study believe that when people are hungry, they want something tasty. So, using these descriptive words makes the food more appealing.

Do you think this trick would work on you? Tell us in the comments below or on Facebook & Twitter!

