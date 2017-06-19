Aww! Fresh Footage of Newborn Panda

Tokyo Zoo has released this new footage of a panda cub which was born last week, and it is so cute!

The mother, Shin Shin, had the yet-to-be-named cub five years after her first cub was found dead just days after it was born. Shin Shin and her partner, Ri Ri, arrived from China six years ago just after the tsunami hit Japan. The arrival provided a welcome distraction from the tragedy.

Panda pregnancies are difficult to confirm scientifically. Last month, zookeepers announced that Shin Shin was possibly an expectant mother last month and removed her from public view soon after. Have a listen to the cries from her yet-to-be-named cub in the video above.