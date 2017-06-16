Happy National Fudge Day!

CBS Local– It’s National Fudge Day, so grab your favorite flavor of fudge and celebrate accordingly like many across the country are.

June 16, 2017 – NATIONAL FUDGE DAY – NATIONAL FLIP FLOP DAY https://t.co/Kg5bQdJYK6 pic.twitter.com/ytaWCf8mdT — NationalDayCalendar (@NationalDayCal) June 16, 2017

Hey, fudge fanatics! This day is for you. Satisfy your sweet tooth with #BoarsHeadCafe Chocolate Fudge Cupcake.

Happy #NationalFudgeDay ! pic.twitter.com/xKyYxkaniw — Boar's Head Café (@boarsheadcafe) June 16, 2017

The history of fudge isn’t totally clear, but according to Darby’s Fudge, it’s an American invention in 1886. They believe it to have been an accidental discovery. They believe its inception was a wayward attempt to make caramel, and they “fudged” it. In 1886 fudge was first sold at 40 cents per pound in Baltimore, according to a letter recovered from Emelyn Battersby Hartridge.