Did Barack Obama Accidentally Reveal The Sex Of Beyonce & Jay Z’s Twins?

Did Obama just spill some major tea?

Jay-Z became the first hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday. Jay was unable to attend the event, but in a prerecorded video message, Barack Obama praised him for his work over the years. There was a line in the video about family that caught our attention. “Jay and I are also fools for our daughters,” said Obama, who shares two daughters, Malia, 18, and Sasha, 16, with wife Michelle. Obama continued, “Although he’s gonna have me beat once those twins show up.”

WHAT?! Jay and Bey have a daughter, Blue Ivy, and the addition of twin daughters would have the Obamas “beat.” A source denies Obama has any knowledge of the sex of the Carter twins, but we’re not buying that!

