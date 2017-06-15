Costco Cheaper Online Than Amazon, Market Study Finds

June 15, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: Amazon, Costco

CBS Local– Costco has the potential to grow more online into spaces currently occupied by Amazon as the former has cheaper prices than the latter according to a market study by BMO.

National brands were found to be 19% cheaper online at Costco than Amazon, while Costco’s own brand, Kirkland, is 16% cheaper on Costco’s site than Amazon.

“We believe Costco is testing ways to become more of a destination for convenience-oriented fill-in purchases online,” BMO said, via MarketWatch.

Costco is setting itself up well according to analysts, but still has room to improve. While they’re well positioned to survive online next to Amazon and Walmart, their e-commerce presence could be improved.

“While we do believe Costco remains strong merchants and consistently delivers a great in-store experience and treasure hunt atmosphere, we believe the retailer should intensify focus on e-commerce to fortify its business for long-term success and sustain industry leading traffic and comps growth,” Cowen & Company said, via MarketWatch.

The flexibility Costco has shown, and predicted to keep showing, bodes well for the company going forward.

“[There is] considerable flexibility in Costco’s business model allowing for proactive reinvestment to retain a superior value proposition,” Stifel said, via MarketWatch. “We think this flexibility results in Costco retaining a more advantaged position relative to retail peers.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen