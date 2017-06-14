Candace Cameron Bure Makes A Low-Calorie Vegan Caesar Salad

Candace Cameron Bure told Delish she loves Caesar Salad but only eats it once a year, due to her mostly vegan diet — and how fattening the dressing is.

So, Delish and Candace came up with a way to lighten it up, cutting the calories in half, and making it totally vegan! Watch the video above for the how to, and check out the ingredients below.

Vegan Kale Caesar Salad

For the Dressing

1 1/2 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 1/2 tbsp. nutritional yeast

1 tbsp. hummus

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 c. water

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

For the Salad