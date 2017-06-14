Candace Cameron Bure Makes A Low-Calorie Vegan Caesar Salad

Candace Cameron Bure told Delish she loves Caesar Salad but only eats it once a year, due to her mostly vegan diet — and how fattening the dressing is.
So, Delish and Candace came up with a way to lighten it up, cutting the calories in half, and making it totally vegan! Watch the video above for the how to, and check out the ingredients below.
Vegan Kale Caesar Salad
For the Dressing
- 1 1/2 tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 1/2 tbsp. nutritional yeast
- 1 tbsp. hummus
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 c. water
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 tsp. soy sauce
- 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
For the Salad
- 1 bunch kale, stems removed and roughly torn
- 1 head romaine, cut into bite-sized strips
- 1 c. cooked quinoa
- 1 avocado, sliced
In a small bowl, mix mustard, nutritional yeast, hummus and garlic, forming a paste. Whisk in the water, lemon juice, soy sauce, olive oil and cayenne until thoroughly combined. Set aside. Combine kale, romaine and quinoa in a large bowl. Toss with dressing. Place into bowls and serve with sliced avocado.