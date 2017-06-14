Candace Cameron Bure Makes A Low-Calorie Vegan Caesar Salad

June 14, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: Recipe

Candace Cameron Bure told Delish she loves Caesar Salad but only eats it once a year, due to her mostly vegan diet — and how fattening the dressing is.

So, Delish and Candace came up with a way to lighten it up, cutting the calories in half, and making it totally vegan! Watch the video above for the how to, and check out the ingredients below.

Vegan Kale Caesar Salad

For the Dressing

  • 1 1/2 tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1 1/2 tbsp. nutritional yeast
  • 1 tbsp. hummus
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/4 c. water
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 2 tsp. soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
For the Salad
  • 1 bunch kale, stems removed and roughly torn
  • 1 head romaine, cut into bite-sized strips
  • 1 c. cooked quinoa
  • 1 avocado, sliced

In a small bowl, mix mustard, nutritional yeast, hummus and garlic, forming a paste. Whisk in the water, lemon juice, soy sauce, olive oil and cayenne until thoroughly combined. Set aside. Combine kale, romaine and quinoa in a large bowl. Toss with dressing. Place into bowls and serve with sliced avocado.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen