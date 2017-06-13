These Cannoli Pancakes Are Not For The Faint Of Heart

Dessert for breakfast? Yes, please!

Your Sunday brunch will never be the same once you add these creamy Cannoli Pancakes to the menu. This simple recipe makes 4-6 sinful servings of satisfaction. Follow the recipe below and watch the video above for steps.

Cannoli Pancakes

2 c. heavy cream

1/3 c. powdered sugar, plus more for garnish

1 tsp. cinnamon

pinch of nutmeg

1 c. ricotta

2 c. mini chocolate chips, divided, plus more for topping

1 box Bisquick, plus ingredients called for on box

1 tbsp. butter

1/4 c. Powdered sugar, for dusting

whipped cream, for garnish

In large bowl using a handheld mixer, beat together heavy cream, powdered sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg until stiff peaks form. Fold in ricotta and 1 cup chocolate chips. Set aside. Make pancakes according to box instructions. Add remaining cup chocolate chips. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat butter. Make large pancakes, then stuff with ricotta mixture and fold like a cannoli. Garnish with powdered sugar, whipped cream and more mini chocolate chips. Serve.

Enjoy 😋🥞