These Cannoli Pancakes Are Not For The Faint Of Heart

June 13, 2017 1:48 PM
Dessert for breakfast? Yes, please!

Your Sunday brunch will never be the same once you add these creamy Cannoli Pancakes to the menu. This simple recipe makes 4-6 sinful servings of satisfaction. Follow the recipe below and watch the video above for steps.

Cannoli Pancakes

  • 2 c. heavy cream
  • 1/3 c. powdered sugar, plus more for garnish
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • pinch of nutmeg
  • 1 c. ricotta
  • 2 c. mini chocolate chips, divided, plus more for topping
  • 1 box Bisquick, plus ingredients called for on box
  • 1 tbsp. butter
  • 1/4 c. Powdered sugar, for dusting
  • whipped cream, for garnish

In large bowl using a handheld mixer, beat together heavy cream, powdered sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg until stiff peaks form. Fold in ricotta and 1 cup chocolate chips. Set aside. Make pancakes according to box instructions. Add remaining cup chocolate chips. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat butter. Make large pancakes, then stuff with ricotta mixture and fold like a cannoli. Garnish with powdered sugar, whipped cream and more mini chocolate chips. Serve.

Enjoy 😋🥞

